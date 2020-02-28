SAN ANTONIO — A 31-year-old man who county authorities say stole a car with a toddler inside this week was taken into custody Thursday evening, telling local reporters "it was all a mistake" before being transported to jail.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, Derling Esparza told deputies he saw a "crime of opportunity" when a San Antonio father briefly went inside his home Wednesday and left his car running with a 1-year-old baby inside. Once the father returned outside, the car was gone after Esparza allegedly noticed it running, jumped in and took off.

However, Salazar said, he made it only a few blocks before realizing there was a baby in the back seat. At that point, he apparently abandoned the car and child at a local restaurant, contacting authorities to let them know where it was. Not long after, law enforcement recovered the car and baby safely.

"These parents learned a very tough lesson," Salazar said on Thursday. "I'm sure it was a very terrifying two or three minutes. Bad things can happen in a split-second...just don't put yourself in that position."

The sheriff added that Esparza willingly provided an interview to investigators assigned to the case. Later in the day, authorities went to his home and arrested him.

At the same time, Salazar said, Esparza apparently asked law enforcement to pass on a message to the public of how quickly a situation can devolve when car owners leave their vehicles running, even if just for a moment. According to the sheriff, Esparza told deputies that if he had others with him, they could have stolen upwards of a dozen vehicles on Wednesday in the metro.

"He seemed remorseful, he seemed cooperative," Salazar said of the suspect. "You can pick your actions, but you don't get to pick your consequences."

Esparza faces charges of auto theft and endangerment of a child following the incident.