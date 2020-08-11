Trump supporters rally in Lumberton, fighting for 'legitimate election'

Rep. Brian Babin among those at rally who made unfounded allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 election

LUMBERTON, Texas — Hundreds of supporters of President Trump rallied in Lumberton Sunday for a "voter integrity rally" organized by Texas Representative Brian Babin to voice support for Trump, who lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Many in the crowd, including Babin, made unfounded allegations that there was widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.

"President Trump is fighting hard, and you need to keep fighting hard," Babin said. "This thing is going to continue until we are shown that it was a legitimate election and these questions about all these concerning issues anomalies are answered."

Babin says that the "media's projected winner" is not the actual winner. He encouraged the crowd to ensure every legal vote was counted fairly.

"We still don't know who actually won," Babin said. "We still don't know who voted. We still don't know if rules were followed in either voting or counting."

Babin has eluded to 'strange occurrences' in predominantly Democratic cities that included "thousands of votes for Joe Biden" and zero votes for President Trump. There has been no record of election returns with these dramatic outcomes as Representative Babin has eluded.

He also said, without proof, that mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania were open to being fraudulent because of the process in which votes are counted.

"This election is a nightmare in which we're trying our best to wake up," Babin said. "And like many nightmares we really don't know what is happening. Mysterious ballots come and they go. Solid Republican victories disappear into the mouth of a vote counting machine. And just when we think it's about to end, another creepy door opens into another room of confusion and chaos."

Hardin County Judge Wanye McDaniel also spoke on Sunday showing support for President Trump.

"He has stood for us the last four years, and it is now time we stand for him," McDaniel said. "I don't have any information or details about suspected fraud in our election, but we have all been seeing it. There's a lot in question. And I believe those answers will come out in the near future."

McDaniel told the enthusiastic crowd, many waving Trump flags and wearing MAGA hats, that any fraudulent information about the election should come to light before Inauguration Day.

The Trump campaign has brought lawsuits in Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania claiming voter irregularities. Eight of nine cases have been rejected. In Pennsylvania, the one lawsuit not rejected was from a state judge who ordered election officials to allow observers to move closer to poll workers as they counted votes.

Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the Trump campaign plans to file more lawsuits Monday.

“We were deprived of the right to inspect if a single one of those ballots is legitimate,” Giuliani said. “That is unheard of, it’s illegal, it’s unconstitutional, and we will be bringing an action challenging that.”

Giuliani did not provide any evidence for his unverified claim. In many of the hearings over lawsuits already brought before judges, the Trump campaign was criticized for not providing sufficient evidence of fraud.

President-Elect Biden is on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million, a margin that could grow as ballots continue to be counted. He made Trump the first incumbent president to be denied a second term since Republican George H.W. Bush lost to Bill Clinton in 1992.

As of Sunday, Biden had 290 electoral votes to Trump's 214. 270 electoral votes are needed to win the presidency. There are four states still yet to be called. Trump is ahead and expected to win North Carolina and Alaska, while Biden holds slim margins in Georgia and Arizona.

....how these ballots were authenticated, because if there’s a problem in the system about authentication, that would seriously affect the ENTIRE ELECTION - And what concerns me is that we had over a hundred million mail-in ballot in cites like Philladelphia... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020