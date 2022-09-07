'I know firsthand what gun violence does' | Local activist invited to White House to celebrate passage of gun safety legislation

Benny Price of Big Mama's Safe House feels the new bill will help his mission of combatting gun violence in the community.

SAN ANTONIO — Bennie Price received a surprise email a week ago.

It was a letter from the White House inviting him to a celebration on Monday. The gathering will mark the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The first major federal gun safety legislation in decades.

Price said he will be there to represent San Antonio and his non profit Big Mama's Safe House. The organization provides a safe haven from gun violence on the city's east side.

"I know firsthand what gun violence does," said Price.

Price served time for murder as a teenager. After his release from prison, he dedicated his life to creating positive changes in the community.

He feels the newly passed bill will help move his mission forward.

"We have to begin to work and put more forward to combat gun violence, domestic violence and mental health," he said.

The $13 billion dollar legislation enhances background check for gun buyers under 21 years of age. It also provides more money for school security and mental health services, including $750 million for states to establish crisis intervention programs. Measures Price said could be life saving.

"When a person doesn't receive the help he needs mentally, they normally turn to violence. And the number one thing they turn to is guns. They go hand in hand with that. I'm excited about funding for this bill, you know, its passing," he said.

He hopes a portion of the spending will trickle down to grassroots organizations like his.

"A lot of times you get this funding and it don't get down to where it can be really, really effective."