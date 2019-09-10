AUSTIN, Texas — The video above was published Aug. 8.

A Travis County judge may force a political activist to produce a recording that allegedly reveals a secret meeting between himself, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Rep. Dustin Burrows.

Tuesday, lawyers for the Texas Democratic Party asked the judge to force Michael Quinn Sullivan to release the recording within three days, according to the Dallas Morning News.

This lawsuit comes about two months after Bonnen was accused of handing over a list of 10 GOP representatives, asking that Sullivan's affiliated political action group, Empower Texans, politically target them in next year's primary elections. Bonnen is accused of offering press credentials to writers for Sullivan's website, Texas Scorecard, as part of the deal.

RELATED: Texas Democrats file lawsuit as fallout continues over Speaker Bonnen 'backroom' meeting

RELATED: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to Empower Texans' Michael Quinn Sullivan: 'You are destroying our party'

Sullivan has not released audio of the meeting. The lawsuit filed by the Texas Democratic Party asks the court to publicly release the recording, saying it is "in no way confidential," according to the Dallas Morning News.

Sullivan's lawyer has reportedly asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

The Democrats and Sullivan are expected in court Oct. 30.

Earlier in August, the Texas Democratic Party filed a lawsuit, alleging the actions of Bonnen and Sullivan violate the Texas Elections Code.

VIDEO: Lawsuit filed, investigation planned into Speaker Bonnen drama

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Crickets take Austin by 'swarm,' causing business to temporarily close

'I'm a bit terrified': Austinites take to social media as crickets invade homes, businesses

Man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old boy at vendor show in Round Rock church

UT student says she's scared to leave home after man robbed, threatened to kill her

UT professor wins Nobel Prize in Chemistry for work on lithium-ion batteries

3 men scalped, reused ACL Fest wristbands more than 100 times, Austin police say