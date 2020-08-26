'Trump is for every American' | Lara Trump weighs in on RNC message and how campaign plans to win NC

The senior advisor to the Trump re-election campaign and the president's daughter-in-law said the goal for the convention tone is "uplifting."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republicans are halfway through their pitch for the reelection of President Donald Trump, as the Republican National Convention wrapped up night two Tuesday night.

Lara Trump, a senior advisor to the Trump campaign and the president's daughter-in-law, said the tone the convention is striving for is "uplifting."

Tuesday, the North Carolina native sat down with WCNC Charlotte to discuss the convention's message and how the campaign plans to win the Tar Heel State.

Two days into the RNC, speakers have ranged from the everyman to the high-profile.

Trump said there is a message in the line-up.

"I think the message is that the Republican party and Donald Trump is for every American," said Trump. "Oftentimes, I think Trump supporters get painted with a very narrow brush in terms of who they are, what they look like, where they're from, their backgrounds. The Trump supporters in this country vary incredibly."

But is that message getting through?

NBC News sat down with four women voters in Union County, where the president won by 31 percentage points in 2016, but in the 2019 Ninth Congressional District special election, Democrats narrowed that gap by 10 points.

In the roundtable-style sit-down, one of the women spoke of her perception of the president's goals.

"He wants to reinstate the United States back to where it should be," she said.

A second woman replied, "I don't know which America you are seeking. Is it 20 years ago? Is it ten years ago? Is it the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s? We were discriminated against. We were vilified. We do not want to go back to that."

In North Carolina, the ultimate swing state, a new poll from Morning Consult this week shows Biden with a 3-point lead. We asked Lara Trump how the campaign plans to win North Carolina voters.

"In 2016, Hillary Clinton called North Carolina her 'firewall,'" Trump replied. "The greatest economy in the history of this country, stock market highs, unemployment lows -- that is something we have to remind people of."

Trump also highlighted the U.S.-China trade agreement, movement of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, and meetings with Kim Jong Un to denuclearize North Korea as actions she hopes voters remember in November.