Bill allowing Lake Austin shoreline properties to 'secede' from City of Austin passes in Texas Senate

Texas Senate Bill 659 would allow some homeowners along Lake Austin to secede from the City of Austin, thus avoiding paying the City property taxes.

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill filed in the State Senate is aiming to allow hundreds of Lake Austin shoreline properties to disannex or "secede" from the City of Austin. On Thursday, the bill passed 18-12, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

State Sen. Dawn Buckingham (R-Lakeway) said she filed Senate Bill 659 because the Lake Austin properties – which had a property tax exemption granted to them in 1986 but repealed in 2019 by the Austin City Council – were not receiving City services. Those lakefront properties are now being charged property taxes from the City of Austin for the first time.

"I'm advocating for the folks who are really struggling to pay the taxes that aren't getting any services," Buckingham said during Monday's meeting of the Senate Committee on Local Government.

Buckingham's drafted legislation has been met with some pushback.

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt (D-Austin) told KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman that she does not support Buckingham's bill. Eckhardt questioned Buckingham's claim that the properties were not receiving City services.

Most of the area does receive services from Austin Energy and falls under the jurisdiction of both the Austin Police Department (APD) and Austin Fire Department (AFD). However, not much of the area is serviced by Austin Water.

Austin Fire Chief Joel Baker testified against the bill last month, saying it would force the City to "reconsider its investment and the location of this fire station," which is supposed to be built at Westlake Drive and Capital of Texas Highway (Loop 360).

"We could not with good conscience continue to recommend building a station in a location that primarily benefits an area that would not be contributing to this cause," Baker said in the committee meeting.

On the flip side of the coin, property owners from the area testified in favor of the bill. The Statesman reported that homeowner Carrie Ann Finch said her property taxes – with a home appraised at $872,711 by the Travis Central Appraisal District – rose nearly 40% this year.

"This additional tax burden is unfair, and it will eventually make it impossible for me and ... other long-term residents to continue to live in our homes," Finch said in the committee meeting.

Over 200 neighbors have filed a lawsuit against the City of Austin in case the legislation fails.

"The issue is that my clients’ properties have been in the City’s limited-purpose jurisdiction since at least 1986, when the City passed an ordinance declaring their limited-purpose-jurisdiction status," Chris Johns, the attorney representing the neighbors, said in a statement. "The whole idea of limited-purpose jurisdiction is that a city does not have to provide full municipal services to all the land within city limits."

After SB 659 passed the Senate, Austin City Councilmember Alison Alter, who represents many of the Lake Austin residents on City Council, warned be careful what you wish for.

"You may not like paying the extra property taxes, but there are some real serious potential consequences of leaving the City's jurisdiction, and those will not be without impact on the property owners," Alter said.