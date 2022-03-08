What does Kansas' abortion vote mean for Texas midterms?

When asked if and how Kansas impacts his strategy ahead of the midterms, Angle said, "I don't know if it influences it as much as it encourages it."

TEXAS, USA — Abortion is a deeply personal and now political issue. Since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, several red states have banned abortion.

Kansas though, by the will of its voters, will not be one of them.

Tuesday, Kansans voted down a ballot referendum which would've, if approved, given the legislature the ability to ban abortion.

"I was surprised by the margin, and I was surprised by the turnout," Texas Democratic strategist Matt Angle told WFAA.

Angle watched closely as Kansans some 300 miles away voted 60 to 40 to keep some abortion access legal.

When asked if and how Kansas impacts his strategy ahead of the midterms, Angle said, "I don't know if it influences it as much as it encourages it."

Because voters in a red state, by an impressive margin, showed up and sent a clear message about abortion rights less than 100 days before the midterms.

Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak is watching too.

"I don't know that [what happened in Kansas] tells us everything, but it also doesn't tell us nothing," he said.

Mackowiak said he's paying attention to the fact some rural counties voted against the measure, but also said "we're looking at one state on one day."

And on one issue. Two political scientists told WFAA it's critical to remember

Kansans got to vote on just abortion access on a ballot referendum.

We won't have that in Texas, which means you'll be voting for one candidate to represent you on all issues.

"Republicans believe economic issues and inflation are going to drive voters," said Mackowiak.

Meanwhile, Angle told WFAA he believes "people are starting to realize that its not just that democrats are the solution, but republicans are the problem."