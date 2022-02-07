VP Kamala Harris speaks on abortion, inspiring the next generation at Essence Fest

"You're not alone," she said. "So shoulders back, chin up. And just be yourself be your marvelous self."

NEW ORLEANS — Kamala Harris showed a side of herself we don't often see Saturday as she took the stage at the Essence Festival.

1,000 miles away from Washington, DC, the Vice President was relaxed as she took questions from actress Keke Palmer on everything from her personal life to politics.

She was blunt when asked about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“What essentially has happened is the statement has been made that the government has the right to come into your home and tell you as a woman and as a family what you should do with your life,” Harris said.

When asked about what's next for the fight for abortion rights, Harris looked back to her own childhood, growing up with Civil Rights leaders.

"We have a history of these movements being fueled by students, by young leaders," Harris said.

Students and young leaders like 13-year-old Parker Jones who was in the crowd Saturday.

Despite her age, the significance of seeing a Black woman in the White House isn't lost on her.

"It was very uplifting to hear what she was saying about females, especially Black, and how we could do anything we can put our mind to," Jones said.

The Vice President had a message for her as well.

"You're not alone," Harris said. "So shoulders back chin up. And just be yourself be your marvelous self."