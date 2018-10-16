While most political commentators remain focused on next month’s midterm elections, we’re also approaching the beginning of the cycle for the 2020 presidential election.

44-year-old Julián Castro has been rumored to be considering a run at the Democratic nomination, but it wasn’t clear exactly what he thought, until Tuesday.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the former mayor of San Antonio confirmed that he’d make a decision about his plan in early 2019, but he’s “likely to do it.”

“My daughter’s nine and my son is three,” Castro said. “My wife, Erica, has been wonderful throughout my time in public service. We’re going to take a long, hard look at what that kind of commitment would mean. And as I travel between now and Election Day, I’m getting a better and better sense of where the country is at. I don’t feel compelled to make a rushed decision.”

Castro spoke at the 2012 Democratic National Convention and has been promoting a new book, An Unlikely Journey: Waking up from My American Dream. Experts have looked at both as signs that he would consider a presidential bid in 2020. His experience in Washington includes a stint as President Obama's secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Other topics in the Rolling Stone interview include Beto O’Rourke, Hispanic voter turnout and the future of the Democratic Party.

