SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones hasn't conceded her race against Republican Congressman Will Hurd of Texas and had asked a judge to give voters more time to correct provisional ballots.

That request was denied Tuesday by a 45th District Court judge.

Hurd has claimed victory, and state tallies show him ahead in Texas' 23rd congressional district by more than 1,000 votes.

Tuesday is the deadline for voters to remedy provisional ballots to ensure they're counted. Jones wanted another 48 hours.

Jones' campaign had also filed a motion to compel Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen to hand over the county's provisional voters list. At a press conference, Jones cited "issues in Bexar County providing information that should be a matter of public record" as the reason for the motion.

The sprawling 800-mile district runs from San Antonio to El Paso and is a perennial battleground. Last week, the top elections official in San Antonio told county officials that many provisional ballots are likely ineligible to be fixed.

Democrats this year intensified efforts to reclaim Hurd's seat after Hillary Clinton carried the district in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

