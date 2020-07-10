Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to make first campaign trip of 2020 election to Arizona

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a "Soul of the Nation" bus tour that'll stop in the Valley, while Vice President Pence holds a rally in the West Valley.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous newscast.

Arizona will be the crossroads of the two presidential campaigns over the next 24 hours, as early voting gets under way.

In their first campaign trip to Arizona, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris plan to meet with voters, small business people and Native American tribal leaders in Phoenix and Tempe, as part of a “Soul of the Nation Bus Tour,” the Biden/Harris campaign announced Wednesday.

While the Democratic presidential ticket is in the Valley, Vice President Mike Pence will be finishing up a Trump campaign rally across town Thursday in the West Valley, at a tactical gear business.

Pence is filling in for President Donald Trump, who scrubbed two Arizona rallies after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Both Pence and Harris will be traveling here from their first and only vice presidential debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

Arizona’s new status as a battleground state has made it a focus for both presidential campaigns.