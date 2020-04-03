SAN ANTONIO — With just a few precincts reporting, Gina Ortiz Jones walked into a watch party in downtown San Antonio Tuesday night with a smile on her face as she took a massive lead in the Democratic primary for Texas's 23rd District seat.

Jones was the clear Democratic frontrunner from the beginning, and also no stranger to the race. She ran against Congressman Will Hurd back in 2018 and lost by less than 1,000 votes.

Still, Jones didn’t give up.

When Hurd announced he would not be seeking re-election, the Texas Tribune reported she raised over $100,000 in the 24 hours that followed.

Jones is a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer and was raised in San Antonio. She said Tuesday night's outcome is a result of a lot of hard work from her campaign.

“It’s one step closer in making sure this district is represented. It’d be an honor to serve and make sure we are moving our country in the right direction.”

When we asked Jones why she thought this district was ready for a Democrat to lead it again, she said it's not about parties; it's about having a public servant mindset to bring what's best for the community.