'It makes you sick to your stomach' | Gregg Popovich reacts after Daunte Wright killed by police in Minnesota

"How many black kids have to be killed for no frickin' reason, how many?" Popovich asked angrily in part of a long statement covering numerous social issues.

SAN ANTONIO — Gregg Popovich made his anger clear after police in Minnesota shot and killed Daunte Wright, an unarmed Black man, during a traffic stop.

"It just makes you sick to your stomach," Popovich said. "How many times does it have to happen? And as sick to our stomachs as we might feel, that individual is dead. He's dead and his family is grieving, and his friends are grieving, and we just keep moving on as if nothing's happening."

Spurs and Magic players linked arms in a demonstration before the game in Orlando Monday night, and professional sporting events in Minnesota were postponed.

Popovich compared the feelings caused by police brutality against Black people to those caused by school shootings.

"It's the same thing, it goes on and on, and everybody says, 'well when's it gonna be enough?' Of course I don't have those answers, but the people who continually fight to maintain that status quo are not good people," the Air Force Academy graduate said before singling out Governor Greg Abbott.

"I have mentioned our governor in Texas, Governor Abbott. It's deplorable, it's almost impossible to listen to this man speak."

Popovich called Abbott a liar over his recent comments on the winter storm, gun control, and election integrity, saying that he tied himself to former president Donald Trump and the rest of the Republican party.

"He's a bad, bad person," Popovich said. "He's either ignorant or purposely destructive, because he knows that wasn't true."

"It's childish, it's sickening, it's dangerous," he said. "Do these people want a country or not? Do these people have grandchildren? Do they want their grandchildren to go to school, and go through these drills, and worry about being murdered?"

"What does it take to care more about them than your frickin' power, and your position, and your donors? With policing it's the same damn way. How many black kids have to be killed for no frickin' reason, how many? So we can empower the police unions," Pop said, visibly angry.

"We need to find out who funds these people. I want to know what owners in the NBA fund these people who perpetrate these lies. Maybe that's a good place to start, so it's all transparent," he said.