AUSTIN, Texas — Former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt officially stepped down from her position on Tuesday, as Travis County Judge Sam Briscoe took his oath of office.

Eckhardt, who was elected as Travis County’s first female county judge in 2015, resigned to run for Texas Senate, for the open seat in the Democrat-leaning District 14.

Tuesday was the last time Eckhardt will preside over a Commissioners Court meeting.

Briscoe served more than 15 years in the county judge position before retiring in 2015. He was sworn in to the interim position at a private ceremony on Tuesday evening.

“I am honored by the responsibility to represent the people of Travis County,” said Biscoe. “I look forward to my return to public service and want Travis County residents to know I do not take this responsibility lightly in these challenging times.”

Briscoe will remain in the position until November’s special election to fill the duration of Eckhardt’s term, which expires in 2022.

Eckhardt announced her resignation in March but has said she will stay on board in an emergency management position to help with the county’s COVID-19 response until the election.

“Travis County government has been my home for 20 years and I will cherish every moment I spent here,” said Eckhardt. “Travis County residents and the Commissioners Court will be in good hands with Judge Sam Biscoe back at the helm.”

