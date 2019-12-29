DALLAS — This week's edition of Inside Texas Politics focused on looking forward to 2020-- new plans to bring big business to Dallas, the upcoming elections and who could succeed Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

NEWSMAKER

Dallas' suburbs seem to be getting many of the big corporate relocations. Toyota's move from California to Collin County is just one example. Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins, District 8, said he is tired of his hometown getting passed over. So, the City Council hired a firm from Austin. Councilman Atkins joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram to discuss what else the city plans to do.

STATEWIDE

Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, joined host Jason Whitely to discuss whether there are any Republicans lining up to succeed Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. Ramsey and Whitely also pondered if it’s too early to talk about the 2022 election.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

How will history remember the impeachment of President Donald Trump? Contributor Ed Gray, from The Commish Radio Show, had some ideas in this week’s My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2

Republicans have decided not to have candidates run against some prominent Texas Democrats in 2020. GOP consultant Matt Mackowiak joined host Jason Whitely to discuss Republican strategy, and the late President George H. W. Bush's grandson's run for congress. Mackowiak is president of Potomac Strategy Group.

FLASHPOINT

In Flashpoint’s last debate of 2019, we take a look forward to the new year. From the right, Wade Emmert, former chairman of the Dallas County Republican Party. And from the left, Rich Hancock from VirtualNewsCenter.com.

ROUNDTABLE

On the Roundtable, Ross Ramsey, Bud Kennedy, and Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA's political producer, joined host Jason Whitely to discuss whether former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is helping or hurting fellow Democrats by campaigning with them. The journalists also weighed in on the new Republican Political Action Committee (PAC) called Lincoln Project. The PAC is funding an opponent for President Donald Trump.

