x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Texas Politics

Inside Texas Politics: Congress’ Problem Solvers: The bipartisan group behind the latest stimulus check you’ve never heard of

A bipartisan group of Republicans and Democrats are working together to find common ground. One of the members is from Plano.
Credit: Drew Angerer/Pool via AP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona’s Electoral College votes in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

There are two words not often heard in Washington, D.C.: problem-solvers. 

Congress has a group of Republicans and Democrats -- that's little known outside of Washington -- that works together to find common ground. 

Plano Republican U.S. Rep. Van Taylor is a member of that group. He is serving his second term.

RELATED: Are we any closer to new $2,000 stimulus checks? Texas congressman explains what's behind the delay

Bill proposes Texas driving permits for undocumented immigrants

Although Texas has previously talked about driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants, State Rep. Ramon Romero, Jr. said it's time for Texas lawmakers to take a closer look at the issue. The legislature will consider that this session. 

Romero, a Democrat from Fort Worth, said the proposal could make the state safer for police and the public.

RELATED: Should Texas finally give driving permits to undocumented immigrants?

From COVID-19 hotspot to vaccine mecca: What's happened in Potter County

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout isn't going anywhere near the way many had hoped it would -- supply can't keep up with demand. 

However, a city in the Texas Panhandle has no waiting list and is even giving shots to people who drive in from out-of-state. 

What is Amarillo doing differently to make the rollout work? Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner discusses what’s happening in the Panhandle in a recent episode of our political podcast called Y'all-itics.

READ MORE: Scarce supply, high demand creates 'Hunger Games'-like vaccine rollout in Texas

   

Related Articles