Inside Texas Politics: An impeachment trial, a COVID-19 stimulus package and a bill to make US Postal Service profitable

There is a lot going on in Washington D.C. this week. The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in the U.S. Senate.

A compromise on the COVID-19 stimulus package. And a quiet plan to pass a bipartisan bill to make the U.S. Postal Service profitable.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a Democrat from Dallas, talks about it all from his office at the U.S. Capitol.



State senator to file attention-grabbing bills

Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes is likely to generate headlines with bills that he's filing this week.

They include an anti-abortion bill, one that addresses election security, and another that would hold Twitter and Facebook accountable if they kicked users off their platforms.

Hughes is a Republican who represents the northeast corner of Texas.

How Austin is targeting the issue of homelessness

Homelessness is a problem in every big city across the state, but one that Austin Mayor Steve Adler is trying to work through.

Austin voters will go to the polls again this spring to decide whether to ban homeless camping in public spaces.