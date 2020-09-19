Inside Texas Politics: Judge Jenkins explains how commissioners lowered tax rate, didn't increase spending

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said small cuts were made as the county modernizes, but the services for the public will remain largely the same.

DALLAS — COVID-19 is forcing budget cuts across the state, as cities and counties in Texas look to cut costs.

However, Dallas County got creative. Commissioners lowered the tax rate and didn't increase any budget spending.

The commission also set aside millions of dollars for pay raises.

Judge Clay Jenkins explained how commissioners accomplished all of this during this pandemic-induced recession.

Jenkins said small cuts were made as the county modernizes, but the services for the public will remain largely the same.

The county brought together a group of city managers, including from Dallas and Irving, to come up with ways to improve policing and change the way mental health calls, in particular, are handled.

The county plans to create "deflection centers," that would allow people with mental health problems to get help, rather than end up in jail.

"Right now you have people being arrested for making a scene outside a 7-Eleven, for example," said Jenkins.

Critics say the County has set aside enough funding for these deflection centers, but Jenkins said they are working with the private sector to raise more money.

The Democrat became the Dallas County judge in Jan. 2011. His current terms ends in 2022.

Statewide Headlines

Ross Ramsey, with the Texas Tribune, joins Jason Whitely.

1. Why are new voter registrations down in Texas this year compared to 2016? Which political party is helped or hurt by the decrease in registrations? Does this tell us anymore about the turnout that we might see in November?

2. Texas changes the way it calculated positivity rates — one of the governor's key indicators of how to respond to COVID-19 spread. This has happened before. Why all the changes?



Dallas council member pushes for marijuana legalization

Three years ago, Dallas County decided to simply cite-and-release anyone caught with four ounces or less of marijuana. However in the three years since, police have still taken people to jail for it.

Council member Adam Bazaldua says it's time to stop arresting people and ticketing them if they get caught with a small amount of marijuana.

He is trying to change how law enforcement handles marijuana in Dallas with a local ordinance.

Bazaldua said his proposed ordinance piggy backs off a state law that was passed that legalized hemp. The council member says most marijuana cases aren't prosecuted because testing doesn't allow authorities to distinguish between hemp and marijuana.

This, Bazaldua says, is a waste of local resources. Instead, he believes police should be focused on lowering violent crime.

He said he worked with a council member in Austin, where a similar ordinance was passed.

Bazaldua represents District 7, which includes South Dallas, Buckner Terrace, and far east parts of the city.

Texas GOP chair says Gov. Abbott mishandled COVID response

Allen West, the top Republican Party of Texas official in Texas, was the guest on this week’s Y’all-itics podcast.

He said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has completely mishandled the COVID-19 response, and failed to follow the constitution.

Earlier this week, Abbott announced he was loosening COVID-19 restrictions across most of the state.

Subscribe to listen to this episode of Y'all-itics wherever you get your podcasts:

Reporter Roundtable

Texas Tribune’s Ross Ramsey, and Bud Kennedy, with the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram, are joined by Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer.

1. A few days ago -- the governor loosened COVID-19 restrictions in most parts of the state. He said he's still not ready to open bars. How much did politics play into his announcement?