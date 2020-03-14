The coronavirus is affecting everyone’s daily life in some way, and politics are driving the public health response to the pandemic. Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy, of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, talk with Texas Republican Rep. Stephanie Klick and Texas Democratic Sen. Nathan Johnson.

Klick says the state’s response has been great. Several years ago, after Ebola was in Dallas, she put together an infectious disease task force. It’s a permanent structure within the state to prepare for something like the coronavirus.

Johnson says he wishes the state didn’t have such a large uninsured population (five million in Texas). Uninsured people are harder to track, and tracking is part of containing contagion.

Klick has served the 91st District since 2012. She is a nursing consultant with over 35 years of nursing experience. Klick received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. She sits on the Statewide Health Care Costs, Select Committee.

Johnson was elected to District 16 in 2018 and sits on the Health and Human Services committee. He is a lawyer and the first Democrat to represent the district in over three decades. Johnson received a B.S. in physics from the University of Arizona in 1990 and a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 1993.

Statewide Headlines

Jason is joined by Abby Livingston with the Texas Tribune’s Washington bureau. They discuss how the coronavirus is changing the way candidates reach voters.

Presidential candidates have canceled large rallies. And lots of campaigns have cut back on fundraisers -- which is often close contact and handshaking. Abby talks about whether COVID-19 will impact the outcome of races in November depends on how long the outbreak will last. She also points out that there are a lot of elderly people serving in Congress, and half of the Texas delegation is at the at-risk age.

Newsmaker #2

Dallas Independent School District superintendent Michael Hinojosa and Jason Whitely talk about why Texas' largest school districts won't close entirely if the coronavirus is detected on campuses. Hinojosa says a lot of people depend on the school district. Some students are served three meals a day. Schools are where some families get their food. Federal requirements don’t allow the district to deliver food. The families would have to come to campuses.

Flashpoint

How much valuable time did President Donald Trump waste when he called the Coronavirus a Democratic hoax. That’s this week’s Flashpoint. LULAC's national president, Domingo Garcia, is the voice from the left, while former chairman of the Dallas County Republican Party Wade Emmert is our voice from the right.

Reporter Roundtable

Jason, Abby and Bud are joined by Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA-TV political producer.

How do the politics of the coronavirus play out for President Donald Trump? If the economy is damaged by the effects of the coronavirus that could hurt his prospects in November with moderates and independents

They also discuss Texas' response to COVID-19. And whether Texas is better positioned than other states, or worse off? Texas Governor Greg Abbott seemed to be ahead of the curve -- he voiced concern when the President and county judges were still downplaying it.

More from Inside Texas Politics: