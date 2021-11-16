Beto O'Rourke holds San Antonio meet and greet downtown on Tuesday morning

The event is being held at 8:30 a.m. at the CWA Building, located at 1027 North St. Mary's Street.

SAN ANTONIO — Beto O'Rourke is making a stop in San Antonio, just one day after officially announcing he will run for Texas governor.

The former congressman will hold a meet and greet at 8:30 a.m. at the CWA Building, located at 1027 North St. Mary's Street.

In an interview this morning on the Y'all-itics political podcast, O'Rourke said he would take his campaign to all 254 counties.

“Yeah, I'm going to every single part of this state, and you cannot be too big city. You can't be too rural. You can't be too red. You can't be too blue for me and for this campaign it it's going to take all of us all of us to win and it's going to take all of us to get Texas on the right track," he said on the podcast.

Meanwhile, Governor Abbott was in Floresville Monday to show support for state Rep. Ryan Guillen, who switched to the Republican Party recently.

Abbott didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts on O’Rourke’s announcement that he was running for governor.

“He wants to go take your guns. If Beto were to be elected governor in the state of Texas, there would be no one standing up securing our border like I’m doing every single day.”