US Secretary of Commerce says Build Back Better plan will benefit Texas

DALLAS — As Democrats in the U.S. House seemed on the verge of finally holding a vote on one of the centerpieces of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce was touting its benefits for the Lone Star State on Inside Texas Politics.

“It’s going to bring universal pre-K to every family,” Gina Raimondo said. “So, three-year-olds and four-year-olds will be able to go to public school just like they could kindergarten.”

The House would first vote on the nearly $2 trillion plan that would not only expand Medicare coverage, Secretary Raimondo told us it would also bring down health care costs in general.

“There’s a lot in this, for example, to help keep Mom or Dad at home instead of going into a nursing home, which is expensive and not always the right thing. It provides more money for homecare workers,” she said.

The legislation would also commit more dollars to fight climate change and provide many new benefits for low-income families.

After that bill, House Democrats are expected to turn their focus to the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that aims to improve many of the nation’s roads, bridges, ports and even internet connections.

“It’s going to make sure that every single Texan has access to broadband, high-speed, affordable broadband,” Raimondo said. “And by the way, that’s all the small businesses. A lot have struggled who aren’t tech enabled.”