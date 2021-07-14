San Antonio lawmakers participate in press conference, speak out against GOP-led voting legislation

Texas Democrats argue the legislation makes it harder for people of color, elderly and the disabled to vote.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Democratic lawmakers gathered again Wednesday to speak out against so called "voter integrity" legislation. Democrats say they are still working even as they remain in Washington D.C.

Holding press conference after press conference, Texas Democrats have one goal in mind -- bring attention to proposed Texas legislation that democratic lawmakers say makes it harder for folks to vote.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar hosted a press conference Wednesday morning, and Texas Senate Democrats hosted another conference Wednesday afternoon.

"We know that our constitutional rights are under attack. We're here to defend them," Carol Alvarado, Texas State Senator for District 6, said.

Texas State Representative Elizabeth Campos for District 119, Texas State Senator for District 19, Roland Gutierrez and Texas State Senator for District 26, Jose Menendez, were amongst the lawmakers who spoke.

"There are so many issues. Why haven't we fixed the electric grid? And that's why we expanded Medicaid," Menendez said.

According to data from the state, since 2004, there have been a total of 534 offenses charged to 154 people for mail ballot fraud, assistance fraud or illegal voting. Since 2004, more than 93 million people have voted. That would mean 0.06 million percent of the votes have resulted in prosecution.

There are currently 510 pending cases.

“Texas is very simply making it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a video post on Twitter.

Texas democrats said, however, the legislation makes it harder for Black and Brown, elderly and disabled voters to head to the polls.

"Governor Abbott and republican legislators will stop at nothing, absolutely, unequivocally nothing to strip Texans of their freedom to vote by continuing to perpetuate the big lie of voter fraud," Ron Reynolds, Texas Rep. for District 27, said.

Texas lawmakers said they will continue to work with Congress to get the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act passed. The federal legislation would trump state rules.

"We're prepared to do what we need to do. Think about it, you're looking at all minority elected officials. We were duly elected by our people to do the right thing," one of the lawmakers said.

While the governor says he will have as many special sessions possible to get this legislation passed, Texas Dems said they want to see more cooperation from the GOP.