Republican National Committee finding potential voters at Texas gas stations

The RNC co-chairman says the effort has been a rousing success.

DALLAS — A gas station might be the last place you think of for outreach by the Republican National Committee.

But not only is it happening, the RNC co-chairman says the effort has been a rousing success.

“We’re registering voters by the hundreds,” Tommy Hicks Jr. said on Inside Texas Politics. “And we’re doing this across the country at gas stations because it’s a perfect example of the failed policies of Joe Biden and his administration and the radical Democrats.”

Here in Texas, the gas station voter drive has taken place in Dallas, San Antonio and McAllen.

The RNC also has plans to continue it in Arizona, Florida, California, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Maine, Iowa and Georgia.

And seven months out from the election, the priority for Hicks and the RNC is clear.

“Win back the House and the Senate. And, by the way, focus on state and local races as well. We’ve got to win at the local level. We’ve got to win school boards back, city councils. And we’re going to do that.”