Can Gavin Newsom use Texas' abortion law framework to go after California guns?

Can California use Texas' abortion law framework to go after guns?

It's not just Californians that see something they like in Texas, with so many moving here. The governor of California now wants to copy the Texas abortion law. Specifically, the part saying the state does not have to enforce it. Instead - regular folks can, in court, by suing as many times as you want.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to use that specific mechanism - that the U.S. Supreme Court did not immediately strike down - to go after assault rifles and homemade guns. The author of the controversial Texas law on abortion, Bryan Hughes, a Republican state senator from Mineola in East Texas, weighed in, explaining that previous efforts to sue gun manufacturers were unsuccessful.

"I don't blame Governor Newsom for being upset, but they've already tried that," he told Inside Texas Politics.

Texas-Mexico border

All year, a humanitarian crisis evolved at the Texas-Mexico border, as a record number of migrants try to cross.

Texas is spending $3 billion of state tax money to increase the law enforcement presence there. Part of that is likely needed, and part of it is clearly politics. Regardless, the money has not slowed the number of migrants coming. So, what are taxpayers getting for that investment?

"That's still to be seen," said Ross Ramsey, the co-founder of the Texas Tribune. "It's kind of a mixed bag."

Republicans score big in 2021

The political year was a good one for Texas Republicans. They got things passed that they haven't been able to pass in the past: Redistricting. Permitless carry. Changes to voting laws. Abortion restrictions. Practically everything they wanted.

So, what do they plan for in 2023? And does any of this motivate Democrats to go to the polls next year? State Sen. Carol Alvarado, from Houston, spoke to Inside Texas Politics about the legislative bright spots for her party over the last 12 months, chiefly the state budget.

"It was something that allows us to continue some of the progress we made, like with education, the previous session, and investing in some of our lower-income school districts," she explained.

Other wins, she said, included passing legislation on catalytic converter thefts and expanding coverage for women to get mammograms covered by insurance.

Dallas school shooting revisited

It has been three months since the school shooting in Mansfield - just to the south of Dallas and Fort Worth. We often discuss what leads up to the violence. But don't often follow-up after everything settles. So, in the weeks that have passed, the mayor - Michael Evans - talks about what has been done on campus. And some proposals that the city will likely put before voters in May.



Texas struggles to catch students up

Between the pandemic and politics, this has not been a good year for Texas schools, and - more importantly - our students. Does this settle anytime soon? What are the implications?