Republican congressman Will Hurd won another term in the U.S. House of Representatives with a victory over Gina Ortiz Jones.
Hurd, 41, will continue to represent Texas’s 23rd Congressional District, a seat he has held since 2015.
His campaign against Jones, a veteran and Democrat, was closely contested. Both candidates visited KENS 5 less than two weeks before Election Day to discuss their positions.
