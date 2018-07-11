Republican congressman Will Hurd won another term in the U.S. House of Representatives with a victory over Gina Ortiz Jones.

Hurd, 41, will continue to represent Texas’s 23rd Congressional District, a seat he has held since 2015.

Representative @WillHurd thanking supports and says they are celebrating a historic win tonight #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/vlp85WuKm5 — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieBTV) November 7, 2018

His campaign against Jones, a veteran and Democrat, was closely contested. Both candidates visited KENS 5 less than two weeks before Election Day to discuss their positions.

PREVIOUSLY: Will Hurd visits KENS 5 to talk Texas issues

PREVIOUSLY: Gina Ortiz Jones discusses major issues in KENS 5 interview

© 2018 KENS