Illinois gov says Trump partly to blame for COVID-19 spike

Priztker said that the President encourages bad behavior and inspires his allies to not follow COVID-19 restrictions.

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker says President Donald Trump and his allies in Illinois are partly to blame for the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Pritzker spoke Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union," the same day health officials announced 4,245 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.

Pritzker says that Trump is “modeling bad behavior” by not often wearing a mask in public and hosting rallies where it's not encouraged.

The first-term Democrat says Trump's local allies are encouraging people not to follow COVID-19 restrictions.