HOUSTON — A Houston-area family’s tragedy was the subject of a political ad featured in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The ad by Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg told the story of George Kemp, who was shot and killed in Fulshear in 2013.

The ad showed photos of George Kemp’s football days and told of his aspirations of playing in the NFL.

“On a Friday morning, George was shot,” said his mother, Calandrian Kemp, in the ad. “George didn’t survive.”

The ad goes on to say that Bloomberg started a gun safety movement that is changing laws. That ad can be seen here.

President Trump also bought time in the NFL’s biggest game. In his ad, Trump touted change since he came to office, citing security and the unemployment rate.

That ad can be seen here.

