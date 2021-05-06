House bill concerning high-level nuclear waste in Texas will not be going forward

Speaker Craddick called a point of order on the bill, which was proposed by Rep. Landgraf.

AUSTIN, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of the house bill.)

In a press release issued Thursday, Speaker Tom Craddick says House Bill 2692 is no longer eligible for further consideration.

Craddick says he called a point of order on the bill, which was proposed by Representative Brooks Landgraf and would have dealt with the storage of high level radioactive waste in Texas.

Craddick stated in the release that the decision over whether Texas is a viable storage sight for this kind of waste is up to the federal government.

He also says the bill was actually "a tax and fee reduction for Waste Control Specialists," and allowed for certain kinds of radioactive waste to be transported and stored without containerization.

"Walking back on a promise to the Permian Basin is not an option," Craddick said.