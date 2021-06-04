Hotly contested San Antonio City Council race could have historic result

Incumbent Jada Andrews-Sullivan is hoping to keep her seat, but her opponent Jalen Mckee-Rodriguez snagged more voters than the councilwoman last month.

SAN ANTONIO — Racing to the runoff election on Saturday as the landscape of San Antonio's City Council is still undecided. However, voters will decide who fills five seats. One of the hotly contested races in District Two.

Incumbent Jada Andrews-Sullivan is hoping to keep her seat.

"You have someone that is right here from your same community," she said. "Someone who has lived through watching the gun violence. You are not getting someone that has to learn. You are getting someone who already understands."

However, her opponent Jalen Mckee-Rodriguez snagged more voters than the councilwoman last month.

"I never thought in a million years when I entered this race, people wouldn't think I was Black," he said.

He is a 26-year-old high school math teacher who used to work for the councilwoman. Now, he wants her seat. If elected he would be breaking barriers.

"I would be the youngest person to represent District Two ever, "he said. I would be one of the first openly gay man elected to city council. I would be the first openly gay Black man to be elected in Texas."

District Two is in the city's east and northeast sides. It hasn't seen a stable representative in the last several years.

"Right now, I have been the sixth council person in five years," Andrews-Sullivan said. "So, do we continue this revolving door, or do we say today is the day we stop the revolving door?"

"We deserve our person who is going to be there," Mckee-Rodriguez said. "Who is going to work hard, who is going to represent the community, and we haven't gotten the long-term version of that."

Councilwoman Andrews-Sullivan said her top three issues for the district are safety, economic development, plus youth and seniors. Mckee-Rodriguez mentioned infrastructure, an equitable and fair budget, and a fair police union contract.