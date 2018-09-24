SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday, September 25 is National Voter Registration Day, and in celebration of the day, KENS 5 is reminding residents of Bexar County how they can get registered to vote ahead of November's midterm election.

To register in the county, Bexar County Elections Department asks residents to verify their eligibility to vote in the area.

Eligible voters can then pick up a voter registration application, fill it out completely and legibly, and return it to the Voter Registration Office at least 30 days before the election date.

Here's how the Bexar County Elections Department says residents can get a voter registration application: either 1) Complete a voter registration application card online from the Texas Secretary of State and return it by mail; 2) Call the Voter Registration Office at 210-335-VOTE (8286) and request a voter registration application to be completed and returned by mail; or 3) Find voter registration applications at libraries, government offices, or high schools to be completed and returned by mail.

Applications can be mailed to the Elections Office at least 30 days before an election in order for residents to be eligible to vote.

The Elections Office address is 1103 S. Frio, Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78207

More information is available at the Bexar County Elections Department website.

© 2018 KENS