SAN ANTONIO — Julian Castro's performance at the Democratic debate gained him recognition Wednesday evening, with searching of his name increasing by more than 2,400% on Google over the course of the evening.

His sparring with former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke on immigration policy was one of the most viral moments in the debate. UTSA political science professor Dr. Sharon Navarro, who specializes in Latino politics, said Castro's knowledge on immigration issues shined onstage.

Castro is in support of a repeal of Section 1325, a provision in U.S. immigration law that makes entering the country illegally a crime. He criticized O'Rourke for not understanding the intricacies of the provision.

“The Beto O'Rourke that we saw last night was the same Beto O'Rourke that we saw debating Ted Cruz, and if he wants to move out and be a better candidate, he's going to have to be as knowledgeable on policy as Julian Castro,” Navarro said.

She said immigration isn’t a top priority for Latino voters, but it doesn’t mean the issues won’t play an important role down the line.



“It won't be a major issue unless they make it out of the gates and onto the major playing field of the general election," she said. "And whether Trump uses it as a mobilizing force for his particular constituencies."

Navarro said she believes Castro can keep up the momentum by continuing to showcase his expertise on policies, getting more time with the media and making sure he sets himself apart.



“I think he has to make himself front-and-center. Garner more media time,” Navarro said. “As Molly Ivin's used to say, he has to have a little Elvis. He came across very knowledgeable, dare I saw the Obama of the Latino community. But he's got to have that fun, interesting factor.”