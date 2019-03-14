SAN ANTONIO — "Kill the Bill"—that's what hair stylists and barbers are demanding. They're petitioning against a proposed House Bill 1705 that would abolish licenses currently required for them to do their jobs.

State Rep. Matt Shaheen, from the Dallas area, wants to abolish licenses for barbers and cosmetologists.

The legislation has the men and women at The Salon Professional Academy talking, including Lead Educator Monique Sapenter. And they aren't words of support.

"I am not happy with it at all," she said. "We are hair doctors. We are not just stylists. This is not an easily-trained industry. This is an industry that requires practice on a mannequin, practice on real people."

Sapenter and others in the industry, like Educator Tamara Starks, said this legislation would be dangerous for customers.

"It just causes a lot of problems for our public, and the safety of our public," she said. "We want to make sure they are safe and maintaining the integrity as far as we care for our clients, (and) the sanitation that is involved."

Monica Kukowski is a student. She has to complete 1,500 hours and take two tests to get her license.

"They don't learn those things, and the next you know they harm someone," she said.

Shaheen released this full statement to KENS 5.

"The legislation was created to expand employment opportunities by eliminating unnecessary occupational licenses. I have always made public safety a priority, and I fully support various occupational licenses in our state that are required to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Cosmetology is a field in which the consumer can be trusted to seek out the best service provider without any serious risk of harm.

"There are several vocations in Texas that pertain to aspects of public safety like car mechanics, personal trainers, and electrologists that are not required by the state to be licensed. It is shocking that the average EMT is required to complete 120-150 hours of training on average whereas cosmetologists are required to complete 1500 hours of training. Texans that are willing to join the workforce and compete - especially low income Texans looking to improve their lives - should face the fewest obstacles possible, and by requiring a cosmetology license, we're creating unnecessary obstacles for those who want to earn a living."