Former city council member Greg Brockhouse files to run for San Antonio Mayor

Brockhouse also ran for mayor in 2019, when he lost a contentious runoff race against the incumbent Ron Nirenberg.

SAN ANTONIO — Former City Council member Greg Brockhouse has officially filed as a candidate in the city's mayoral election this spring, setting up a rematch of the contentious 2019 election between him and incumbent Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

In his campaign announcement, Brockhouse stated his direct opposition to the mayor, saying "Ron Nirenberg has failed as mayor. It's time for a change."

“San Antonio residents know we can do better at City Hall,” said Brockhouse. “In this race, we are bringing new energy, bold ideas, and real urgency to make San Antonio the best place to work and live in Texas. "

Brockhouse's campaign stated its intentions to focus on San Antonio's economic recovery amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues.

"As your next mayor, we will attract new jobs and drive up wages for families, Brockhouse said." "We will move past COVID and jumpstart our economic recovery safely, we will always support public safety, we will put families first and we will clean up City Hall."

Brockhouse joined the 2019 mayoral race following a single term on the City Council. During the May election that year, neither he nor Nirenberg exceeded the 50% threshold needed to be elected, forcing a runoff election between the two.

The runoff election was held the following month, with Nirenberg accumulating more than 51% of the vote to Brockhouse's 48.4%. 2,775 votes separated the two candidates.

During the 2019 campaign, Brockhouse garnered strong support from the city's firefighters union and had spent time on council pushing for the city to renew negotiations with the union over its contract.

His campaign seized on a council vote earlier this year to deny an airport restaurant contract to Chick-fil-A as an indictment on Nirenberg, saying the mayor and council members who voted to block Chick-fil-A were denying the fast-food chain's owners' rights to religious freedom.