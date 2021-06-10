Greenway trails, San Pedro Creek project, new Bibliotech library among priorities for Bexar County funding

Wolff addressed the San Pedro Creek project, a new Bibliotech library at a downtown school, instrustructure projects, and trails and creek projects.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Judge Nelson Wolff gave an update on some Bexar County projects in the works at the State of the County address Wednesday where he also announced he will not seek re-election in 2022.

The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual event at the Grand Hyatt downtown.

Wolff addressed the San Pedro Creek project, a new Bibliotech library at a downtown school, instrustructure projects, trails and creek projects and gave a COVID-19 update.

On the San Pedro Creek project, Judge Wolff said Phase One from the tunnel inlet to Houston Street has been been completed. The next phase is from Houston Street to Cesar Chavez, which is expected to be finished by the end of next year. Phase Three from Guadalupe to South Alamo is under construction and the final phase, which will connect San Pedro Creek with the San Antonio River, is also under development. The target for completion of the project is 2023.

Wolff also said a further $244 million is being spent on trails and creek projects. There is funding for 27 creek and trail projects, including 35 miles of hike and bike trails and 12.5 miles of river and creek restoration.

The new Bibliotech Education Library will be housed on the Fox Tech campus in downtown San Antonio. Judge Wolff said the $1.5 million project will create a unique all-digital library which will include a recording studio, a robotics room, study rooms, community rooms and a makers space.