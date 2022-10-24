Gov. Abbott campaigns in San Antonio on first day of early voting

The governor was making a "Get Out The Vote" campaign stop Monday at Chris Madrid’s, a popular restaurant in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was in the San Antonio area Monday for a campaign stop at a popular restaurant on the city's near north side.

The governor's Get Out The Vote stop was set to being at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Chris Madrid’s, located at 1900 Blanco Road.

"I am the only real candidate to cut your property taxes," Abbott said on Monday. He also stated that he is pushing to keep America energy independent.

"I am the only candidate for governor that does not support critical race theory in classrooms," he also said.

Good morning, Texas!



Today is the first day of Early Voting.



Get out & VOTE EARLY to secure the future of Texas! pic.twitter.com/nA0blggZSt — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, his challenger in the governor's race, Beto O'Rourke, was campaigning in North Texas on Monday. He was making multiple stops in the Dallas area Monday morning to encourage people to get out and vote.

Good morning from Dallas on the first day of early voting!



Hope you’ll join me at a polling place in North Texas today. Find one near you at https://t.co/uyIPdxVGxh pic.twitter.com/pCZVM2a47D — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 24, 2022