Government shutdown is looming

If Congress does not fund the government by Sept. 30, there could be a shutdown with far-reaching impacts.

WASHINGTON — The clock is ticking for Congress to avoid a government shutdown. With the deadline only days away, federal workers are bracing for the impacts.

"If Congress does not act to fund the government beyond October 1 then there will be a shutdown," said U.S. Representative Joe Courtney, who represents Connecticut's second district.

Under a shutdown, federal agencies have to stop all non-essential work.

"We could see over 100,000 furloughed federal workers again viewed as non-essential by the federal government," said Kenneth Goroshko, an economics professor at the University of Hartford.

That could mean delays to some services such as firearms permits or passports for everyone else.

Those who are considered essential employees still have to work but would not receive pay.

"Their pay is totally up in the air while they’re working in terms of whether the mid-month pay period in October will actually happen or not," Courtney said.

That includes air traffic controllers, federal law enforcement officers, and the military.

Courtney's district includes Groton and New London which have a large military population.

"Groton submarine base is the largest military installation in New England it’s about 9,000 sailors and officers all their dependents as well that live in that part of the state," he said. "There’s a lot of civilian employees that make that base go."

All of whom could be impacted by a shutdown. However, experts said the effects are much farther reaching.

"Whenever you have a government shutdown those who have the least get impacted the most, unfortunately," Goroshko said. "In terms of the foot stamps programs which impact approximately 40 million folks as well as other nutrition type initiatives Women, Infant, Children they could be impacted right after," he said.

Social Security and Medicare payments would still go out. The postal service would not be impacted.

With a shutdown looming, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is urging his colleagues to come together to avoid it.

"Let’s make sure the government stays open while we finish doing our job passing all the individual bills and getting this done," he said.

