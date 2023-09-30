How will government shutdown impact San Antonio

Some federal employees will be furloughed, military service members will not be paid until an agreement is reached, and some civilian contractors will not be paid.

SAN ANTONIO — A government shutdown will happen if Congress doesn't reach an agreement by Saturday, with just hours left on the clock Congressman Henry Cuellar is hoping for a bipartisan solution.

"Right now, the Republicans that maybe are debating among themselves, they're not including Democrats, and we want to be included," Congressman Henry Cuellar said.

Cuellar says San Antonio is home to more than 29,000 military service members, 24,000 federal employees, and 53,000 civilian and contract workers.

"If you're a federal employee, you'll get paid at the end of the shutdown, but if your a civilian contractor like we have here in San Antonio, it depends on the company. If they have the money and if they don't have the money, then that employee doesn't get paid and won't be reimbursed," Cuellar said.

Cuellar also say air travel could be impacted as TSA officers would continue to work without pay. Cuellar points to the shutdown of 2019, when many officers chose to stay home to avoid paying child care and commuting cost. Cuellar adds with air travel back to pre-pandemic level a shutdown only guarantees chaos for travelers.

Student loans set to restart next month for nearly 45 million borrowers. Government officials says the Department of Education will do it's best to support borrowers, but for those needing help they can expect delays, because of the potential of agency furloughs.

State Senator Jose Menendez says a shutdown would impact the San Antonio Missions, which are part of the National Parks System.

"That means the Rangers are gone, that means there susceptible to vandalism, susceptible to damage," Senator Menendez said.

Both Mendez and Cuellar agree a shutdown would have negative impacts locally, and hope both parties can work together.

"I'd rather not have a shutdown come to the table, and let's work this out by Saturday," Cuellar said.