Gov. Abbott: Texas National Guard ‘will play no role whatsoever in the election process’

HOUSTON — Governor Greg Abbott promised Wednesday the Texas National Guard will be ready to respond to any protests that turn violent after the Nov. 3.

He was responding to reports about up to 1,000 guard members being sent to five Texas cities, including Houston, as soon as this weekend.

"The National Guard will play no role whatsoever in the election process,” said Gov. Abbott, answering reporters’ questions following a “Texas Backs The Blue” event Houston Police Officers Union headquarters. “They will not be at polls or anything like that. They will not be disruptive in the election process whatsoever."

Instead, Gov. Abbott said they would be called upon to help the Texas Department of Public Safety. He said the goal is to have enough guard members in place “to address any protests that could turn into riots.”

"It's erroneous to say they will have a presence (in Houston),” Gov. Abbott said. “Those decisions will be made on an as-needed basis."

A Texas Military Department spokesperson told KHOU 11 Tuesday service members would continue supporting DPS by "guarding historical landmarks such as the Alamo and the State Capitol."

Spokespeople for both Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo told KHOU 11 that same day they had not been contacted by the Governor's Office nor the Texas National Guard.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo responded later Wednesday afternoon to Gov. Abbott’s comments.

“We don't see any reason to do it here in Houston, and quite frankly, when I talk to our…two of my colleagues across the state and the country, we don't foresee a need for the National Guard,” Chief Acevedo said. “If he does that, that's his prerogative as the governor."

Chief Acevedo said he's not aware of any chief that's asking for National Guard support.

"We actually have planned up ahead to have all hands on deck in the next few weeks just to monitor the situation,” he said.

Chief Acevedo said his department is working closely with state and federal partners to monitor any threats of violence or voter intimidation.