Gov. Abbott releases plan for President Trump's visit to the border June 30

WESLACO, Texas — Governor Abbott's office released a plan for President Trump's visit to the Rio Grande Valley on June 30.

The announcement of his visit came after Abbott announced Texas would build its own border wall earlier this month. Abbott said he planned to allocated $250M to pay for a project manager and negotiations with property owners on the border.

Gov. Abbott said Thursday that he will host the president for a border security briefing with state officials and law enforcement in Weslaco, Texas, near the border. The president will also be taken on a tour of the unfinished border wall sections.

The border security briefing will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

Trump said he hopes his visit will show those working for ICE and Border Patrol that they are supported.