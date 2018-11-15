WASHINGTON — Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones joined the incoming members of Congress for freshman orientation.

The issue? She hasn't been elected to Congress.

Ortiz Jones trails Republican incumbent Will Hurd by about 1,000 votes in the race for Texas's 23rd congressional district.

Her campaign said a non-partisan committee invited her to Wednesday's orientation. Candidates in un-decided races are allowed to participate.

Ortiz Jones held a press conference announcing that her campaign has filed a motion to compel Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen to turn over the county’s list of provisional voters and to delay the deadline to cure provisional ballots by 48 hours. That request was denied.

