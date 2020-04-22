A Democratic state lawmaker from Georgia says he’s stepping down just over a week after breaking party ranks to endorse President Donald Trump.

Rep. Vernon Jones won’t complete his current term representing portions of metro Atlanta’s DeKalb and Rockdale counties in the state House and won’t seek reelection.

Jones has been the subject of a complaint alleging he doesn’t live in the district. He's called it baseless.

Jones said he’s backing Trump because of the president’s support for criminal justice reform and historically black colleges and universities. That resulted in swift blowback from fellow Democrats.

In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, Rep. Vernon Jones listens as Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal delivers the State of the State address on the House floor in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

AP

