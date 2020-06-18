x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

politics

Florida Rep. Gaetz gets into shouting match with Louisiana Rep. Richmond

A hearing on police reform got heated Wednesday when Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond got into a shouting match.

WASHINGTON — A hearing on police reform got heated Wednesday when Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond got into a shouting match.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter