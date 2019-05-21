A former Virginia attorney general is set to join the Trump Administration in a new role within the Department of Homeland Security.

ABC News said that President Donald Trump was expected to name Ken Cuccinelli to a position that will focus on immigration.

New York Times writer Maggie Haberman also tweeted about the announcement.

The hire comes as Trump is struggling with a migrant surge at the southern border that is straining federal resources.

Cuccinelli has in the past advocated for denying citizenship to the American-born children of parents living in the U.S. illegally.

Cuccinelli served as Virginia's attorney general from 2010 to 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.