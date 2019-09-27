SAN ANTONIO — Two days after applications were posted for the position of interim Precinct 2 constable – following the announcement by Michelle Barrientes Vela that she would run for sheriff, triggering a "resign-to-run" law – a dozen people have so far applied for the spot, county officials said Friday afternoon.

Among the dozen candidates, two are women, according to Bexar County Spokesperson Monica Ramos.

County officials have declined to share the names of the candidates, but County Judge Nelson Wolff revealed Friday that one of the candidates is Val Flores, former Precinct 2 constable.

"He was constable before, so he has experience and has run that office before," Wolff said Friday afternoon.

Flores held the post for two terms before Vela was elected in 2016. Flores's wife said he would not run in 2020 if selected for the interim position.

The vacancy comes after Vela, who previously said she would seek re-election in 2020, told KENS 5 that she would instead run for sheriff.

Her announcement invoked the resign-to-run provision of the Texas constitution, which states: "If any of the officers named herein shall announce their candidacy , or shall in fact become a candidate, in any General, Special or Primary Election, for any office of profit or trust under the laws of this State or the United States other than the office then held, at any time when the unexpired term of the office then held shall exceed one year and 30 days , such announcement or such candidacy shall constitute an automatic resignation of the office then held, and the vacancy thereby created shall be filled pursuant to law in the same manner as other vacancies for such office are filled."

Vela is under criminal investigation by the FBI and Texas Rangers. Despite this, she will continue to hold the post until someone new is appointed by Commissioners Court.

Wolff supports quick turnaround

The County Manager's Office will stop taking applications on Monday at noon and the County Commissioners will select candidates to interview on Tuesday. A final candidate will be selected in a special session scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Commissioners Court is seeking to appoint someone with a law enforcement background who does not intend to run for the post in 2020.

Wolff said considering the circumstances, he supports moving quickly to appoint someone new to take Vela's spot.

"In the case that we're facing today, it could be a very dangerous situation, so we don't want to wait too long," Wolff said, pointing to the controversies that have surrounded Vela's time in office.

Despite the quick turnaround, Wolff said the candidates will be screened by county staff to ensure they meet the minimum requirements. The candidates will also be subject to a criminal background check.

KENS 5 reached out to each county commissioner about whether they felt enough time was given to vet, interview and appoint a constable. Only Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert responded.

“I think it’s important that the court run background checks, pull the internal affairs records of the law enforcement officers applying, check references, and ensure they are licensed peace officers," Calvert said. "Without those safeguards we should delay the vote until the vetting is finished.”

Wolff said things will continue on schedule unless the court does not receive enough applications from qualified candidates.He said he didn't have anyone in mind for the post and that the commissioners will rely heavily on Precinct 2 County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez's input for the appointment.

The individual appointed will serve until Dec. 31, 2020.