Former Congressman Will Hurd announces he is running for president

Hurd made the announcement Thursday on CBS Mornings.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Former Congressman Will Hurd announced he is running for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election.

Hurd made the announcement Thursday on CBS Mornings.

"I filed to be the Republican nominee for the President of the United States," Hurd said on the show.

In his announcement, he said he wanted to represent the party as a "common sense" candidate.

"There are a number of generational challenges facing the United States of America," Hurd said. "Everything from the Chinese government trying to surpass us as the world power. And inflation is persistent at a time when artificial intelligence is going to upend every single industry."

"We should be putting out a vision. How do we have unprecedented peace, how do we have a thriving economy, how do we make sure our kids have a world-class education?" he also said.

BREAKING: Former Texas Rep. @WillHurd announces he’s running for president on CBS Mornings, joining 11 other GOP primary candidates. https://t.co/pk05n5ceEv pic.twitter.com/mLrebFY5hf — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 22, 2023

Hurd represented Texas' District 23 from 2015 to 2020. He chose not to run for re-election in 2020. The sprawling south Texas district runs from San Antonio, through parts of the Texas/Mexico border, to El Paso.

KENS 5 caught up with Hurd in Uvalde in May on the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, where he called for bipartisan support for gun legislation.

"There is not one solution that is going to fix this or prevent the metamorphosis of someone into a mass murderer," Hurd said at the time. "But, there is a number of things that can be done, there is a number of things that have actually, real bipartisan support."