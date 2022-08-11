Five things to know before you head to the polls to vote in Bexar County

These five things to note can help you cast your ballot as quickly and easily as possible.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Before you head to the polls on Tuesday, there are voting rules you need to know as you will be asked to follow them once you arrive.

These five things to note can help you cast your ballot as quickly and easily as possible:

1. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and they will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. As long as you're in line by 7, you'll still be able to vote and have it be counted.

2. Give yourself plenty of time

3. Make sure you have an approved form of photo identification, like your Texas drivers license or passport. If you don't have a photo ID, you can fill out a form at the polls, along with another form of ID, like a utility bill or bank statement.

4. Your attire: you can wear whatever you want to the polls as long as it doesn't support a particular candidate or political party.

5. Know that you can't take selfies in the polling booth, and you also can't bring a gun inside.

