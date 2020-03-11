See the first election day tweets from President Trump & Joe Biden

President Trump's first election day tweet featured a video of himself dancing coupled with the Village People's 'Y.M.C.A.'

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Election day has officially arrived!

After months of campaigning, a pair of debates and countless political ads, today is the day President Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been waiting for. Now, both candidates are making one last push to earn your vote.

Here’s a look at the first tweets that were posted by President Trump and Joe Biden as of 5 a.m. on this election day.

At 2:57 a.m., President Trump posted his first election day tweet, which is a 2:12 video that shows his various dance moves coupled with the Village People’s 1978 hit Y.M.C.A. It comes with the caption: “VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!”

President Trump’s Y.M.C.A. dance moves have become a popular talking point on social media throughout these last few weeks.

Biden, meanwhile, has posted two tweets. Here’s the first, which was posted at 1:45 a.m.

I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president.



I will work with Democrats and Republicans, and I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as for those who do.



Because that’s the job of a president. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

"I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president,” Biden tweeted. “I will work with Democrats and Republicans, and I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as for those who do. Because that’s the job of a president.”

The second, which had a much shorter message, came just 15 minutes later at 2 a.m. “Let’s bring this home,” Biden’s account tweeted with a picture of him standing at a podium in front of a line of American flags.

Which way do you think the votes will sway? The final NBC / Wall Street Journal poll shows Biden leading President Trump by 10 points nationally.