SAN ANTONIO — There could be a thaw in the frozen contract talks between the city and the firefighters union.

After a court battle and a long impasse, San Antonio firefighters on Thursday invited the city to show up for renewed negotiations. Two city representatives who showed up at the firefighters' news conference to listen in were quickly shown the door and told they were not invited, but moments later the firefighters' lawyer announced the group is ready to welcome the city back to the negotiating table.

“We're looking forward to the process,” said Ricky Poole, an attorney and the chief negotiator for the group.

Since 2014, the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association, Local 624, has been operating under an expired contract. Per an evergreen clause that allows them to remain on the job, firefighters have had continuing health care benefits, but no raises.

They said now is a good time to start fresh.

“We want to do it as transparently as we can,” Poole said.

Erik Walsh, mere moments following his official selection as the next city manager, agreed.

"I don't want to make any excuses for the past. I'm going to be focused on this point forward," Walsh said.

The association has asked the city to answer 52 open records questions, data they said is necessary to help them prove their case for the creation of a trust to fund health care, which has been a major issue.

“If it's more information they've requested, then we'll make it available to them," Walsh said.

Association President Christopher Steele skipped the announcement, but in a news release about the event, he was quoted as saying, “It is no secret that City Hall has declared war against public safety, and that has severely damaged this great city. However, firefighters continue to respond and provide the best quality care and service to the citizens who pay our salary, because we love San Antonio.”

The next skirmish in this five-year fight is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the firefighters union hall.

After our report was on air Thursday, the city provided additional reaction in the form of this letter for the city attorney:

Dear Mr. Poole:

I am responding to your letter dated January 31, 2019 and sent Via email at 9:00 am which happened to be the scheduled start time for the City Council meeting in which Erik Walsh was appointed the new City Manager effective March 1, 2019.

I will disregard the invectives and political advocacy peppered throughout your letter and instead focus on addressing the substantive issues.

As we have stated over the last five years, the City is also committed to start good faith negotiations with Local 624 on a collective bargaining agreement that is fair to the members and affordable to the taxpayers. The City will accept your invitation to start that process on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Union Hall. We will advise you in advance who will be attending on behalf of the City. This meeting will focus on setting the logistics and ground rules for future negotiation sessions. The logistics Will include discussions around meeting times and locations that would afford both of us the best opportunity to prepare for and conduct meaningful discussions. In that vein, we would still like to talk with your team on February 6 about the possibility of using a mediator to facilitate productive discussions. We believe the mediated sessions we had in 2017 set a good foundation and framework for moving forward.

We acknowledge that there is a “perception” by the Union that the City is not willing to share information. To the contrary, the City has responded to and closed out 32 Open Records Requests (ORRS) from the Union. In responding to ORRs, we have provided thousands of documents to the Union. Your claim of not providing information was also made during our sessions with the mediator in 2017. At that time we discussed the City responses to ORRs and then responded to requests for information during the mediation sessions in 2017. The mediator was convinced that we had provided more than enough information to negotiate a CBA. To avoid any more baseless accusations and for complete clarity, please send me a list before our February 6 meeting of any ORRs that Local 624 believes have not been closed.

At midnight last night the Union sent yet another ORR covering over 52 speciﬁc requests, many for records going back 15 years (Open Record Request No. W249911-013019 attached). It will take multiple staff at least a month to assemble, gather, and review this vast amount of information being requested. Particularly, we will need time to ensure privacy protection of health related information. To enable timely substantive discussions on issues we ask that you prioritize the items in this request so that we can focus on gathering the information essential to developing or evaluating proposals. We are encouraged by the Union’s adoption of full transparency going forward. We will shortly be providing our own requests for information from the Union so that we can better understand and evaluate proposals.

We understand the meeting next Wednesday will start the negotiation period under Chapter 174. We sincerely hope that our discussions lead to a CBA that both the City and Local 624 can support.

Sincerely,

Andy Segovia