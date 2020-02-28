SAN ANTONIO — As Super Tuesday looms and Texas voters prepare to cast their primary election ballot, Democratic presidential hopefuls are continuing to push for support across the Lone Star State this week.

On Thursday, it's Elizabeth Warren who is stopping by the Alamo City. She will take part in a town hall at Lone Star Pavilion alongside Julián Castro, the former San Antonio mayor and onetime 2020 candidate who has since endorsed Warren for president.

The town hall is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. Supporters were already beginning to file into the pavilion an hour beforehand.

Ahead of the town hall, Warren and Castro visited one of the city's most beloved culinary institutions.

In the most recent UT/ITT poll from earlier this month, Warren came in third among her Democratic rivals when it comes to support from prospective Texas voters, with 15%. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in second with 22% and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders topped the February poll with 24%.

Early voting in Texas will end on Friday; here's everything you need to know before heading to the polls.