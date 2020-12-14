Electors meeting to formally choose next president

Electors meet in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots.

WASHINGTON — Presidential electors are meeting across the United States to formally choose the nation’s next president.

Monday is the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College. Electors meet in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots. The results will be sent to Washington, and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

The electors’ votes have drawn more attention than usual this in the 2020 election because President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election and investigated allegations of fraud.

President Trump and his allies have lost nearly 50 cases since Election Day.

Chris Christie said the courts haven't picked the cases up because of a lack of evidence, not a lack of courage.